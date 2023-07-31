Four people were injured after a shooting at or near a North Mississippi hospital. (WCBI)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were injured after a shooting at or near a North Mississippi hospital.

WCBI reported the shooting happened at or near Baptist Golden Triangle on Monday, July 31 around 4:00 p.m. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said it’s unclear whether the shooting happened in the hospital’s parking lot or a few blocks away.

Investigators believe two vehicles were shooting at each other. They also believe the gunshot victims came from those cars.

Daughtry said four people have been detained in the investigation.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for about an hour. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Witnesses reported hearing more than 30 gunshots in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details are expected to be released at a later time.