DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The four men who reportedly escaped a DeSoto Jail have been captured.

DeSoto County deputies said Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez escaped a jail on Thursday, April 22. They were incarcerated on drug charges.

Cesar Martinez (left) and Juan Monsivais (right), (Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office).

Jose Vasquez (left) and Cesar Gonzales (right), (Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office).

The four men were arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on Saturday, April 23.