BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Four teenagers, who were charged in the February 2020 murder of a Biloxi 16-year-old, were sentenced on Tuesday, May 2.

WXXV reported Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon previously entered guilty pleas in connection to the case. Three of the four defendants testified at the April trial of Jaquez Porter, who was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Biloxi police said 16-year-old Madison Harris was killed during a robbery attempt at her home.

Cook pled guilty to manslaughter and robbery. He was sentenced to 43 years in prison with 18 years suspended, followed by five years probation.

Kelley pled guilty manslaughter. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Willow Blackmon pled guilty to manslaughter and robbery. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Yakeshia Blackmon pled guilty to second degree murder and robbery. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended, without the possibility of parole.