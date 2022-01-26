GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting that left four people dead in Gulfport.

The Sun Herald reported police arrested Breanna Necole Riley, 23, and charged her with one count of hindering prosecution or apprehension. Riley was booked into the Harrison County Jail and her bond was set at $50,000.

According to the newspaper, Marion Clark, 23, Vincent Jaquan Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26, were each charged with second degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling in connection to the incident. Williams was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.