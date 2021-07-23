Franklin named Mississippi State assistant athletic director for development

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State University (MSU) leaders announced that Alvin Franklin of Jackson joined Foundation staff as the assistant athletic director for development.

“Having the opportunity to pursue my career at the university that means so much to my family and me is such a blessing,” said Franklin. “I love what I do because of the positive impact it has on student athletes, and I’m proud to be a part of growing that impact at Mississippi State.”

According to the university, Franklin will serve as a liaison between MSU Athletics and the MSU Foundation. He began his duties on July 1 alongside veteran fundraisers and associate athletic directors of development Stephen Foshee and Rob Jenkins.

“Alvin’s experience as a student-athlete combined with his fundraising skills makes him a perfect fit for this role,” said Jack McCarty, executive director for development for the MSU Foundation. “We are so proud to welcome him back home to Mississippi where he will be working with the generous alumni and friends of MSU athletics.”