JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will recognized National Fishing and Boating Week June 4-12.

In Mississippi, June 4 and 5 are designated as “Free Fishing Days.” During that time, any Mississippi resident may sport fish without a license. Additionally, permits to fish at state fishing lakes and state park lakes are not required.

July 4 is also designated as a “Free Fishing Day” statewide for neighbors. Anglers will be able to fish without a license on any public water. However, permits will be required to fish any state fishing lake or state park lake on July 4.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com.