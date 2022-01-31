JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering free tax preparation services to eligible customers. Customers can find out if they’re eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The services will be offered at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites throughout the 2022 tax season. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Certified volunteers will be available to help customers who earn less than $57,000 to see if they qualify for the tax benefits. Qualifying families can receive up to $6,700 through EITC.

VITA locations across the state will offer tax preparation services, drop-off tax preparation services, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more. Find a VITA location and what services are available near you by clicking here or by calling 211.