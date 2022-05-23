OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – In a first for the University of Mississippi (UM), six current or former students have been awarded prestigious Fulbright scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries.

The program chooses university seniors, graduate and terminal degree students from the U.S. to study, research or teach English around the globe.

This year’s recipients include Tyler Caple, Neely Griggs, Olivia Jaramillo, Kaitlyn Read, Charles Savage and Ashleen Williams. Two of the Ole Miss recipients plan to teach English abroad, two are pursuing master’s degrees and two aim to conduct research toward their doctoral dissertations.

Fulbrighters meet, work, live with and learn from the people from other countries, sharing daily experiences there and acting as cultural ambassadors for the United States.

“It really has been a year of firsts. Our students have broken the university record for Goldwater, Truman and now Fulbright awards,” said Vivian Ibrahim, director of the university’s Office of National Scholarship Advisement, or ONSA.

UM students interested in applying for 2023 Fulbright scholarships are encouraged to join the Fulbright boot camp in June. To sign up, contact the Office of National Scholarship Advisement onsa@olemiss.edu.