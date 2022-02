ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements for the late Issaquena County Sheriff Richard Jones have been announced.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home at 99 North First Street in Rolling Fork.

His funeral will be held on Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the South Delta High School Auditorium at 303 Parkway Avenue in Rolling Fork.

His burial will be at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Mayersville.