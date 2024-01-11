GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The funeral for George County Deputy Jeremy Malone will be held Friday, January 12 at Agricola Baptist Church.

The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Officials with the George County Sheriff’s Office said the procession will begin immediately after the service.

The route of the procession is below:

Courtesy: George Co. Sheriff’s Office

“We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring love and outreach during this time. We have received a tremendous amount of support from many businesses, law enforcement agencies, and citizens,” officials said.

Investigators said Malone died after he stopped 43-year-old Rickey Powell at the Dollar General on Highway 98 in Lucedale on Thursday, January 4, which resulted in Powell shooting him.

Authorities said Powell fled to Perry County and was killed by police following a car chase. The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Malone is survived by his wife, Hilary, and three daughters, Abbie (18), Alivia (11), and Brooklyn (8).