GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The funeral for a George County deputy, who was shot and killed by a suspect, will be held on Friday, January 12.

Visitation for Deputy Jeremy Malone will be held on Thursday, January 11 at Agricola Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Friday in the sanctuary beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow in Tanners Cemetery in Harlston, Mississippi.

Investigators said Malone died after he stopped a suspect at the Dollar General on Highway 98 in Lucedale on Thursday, January 4, which resulted in the suspect shooting him.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect fled to Perry County and was killed by police following a car chase. The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Deputy Jeremy Malone’s patrol unit was placed at the George County Sheriff’s Office Memorial located at the corner of Ratliff Street and Manila Street. (Courtesy: George Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Malone is survived by his wife, Hilary, and three daughters, Abbie (18), Alivia (11), and Brooklyn (8).