Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Economic gains in Mississippi’s per capita personal income since 2019 are mostly erased due to inflation.

Governor Tate Reeves’ office recently touted numbers revealing a $8,696 increase in personal income. WJTV 12 News confirmed the governor’s claims using the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The numbers stem from financial data from Q1 2019 to Q1 2023.

However, a deeper look at the inflation and economic data of national, regional and Mississippi’s per capita data shows an additional perspective.

United States

Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2019: $55,623 ($66,045.99 in 2023 dollars from Q1 2023)

Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2023: $67,324

Gross gains/losses over four years: +$11,701

Net gains adjusted for inflation over four years: +$1,278.01

The South

Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2019: $49,419 ($58,679.45 in 2023 dollars from Q1 2023)

Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2023: $60,244

Gross gains/losses over four years: +$10,825

Net gains adjusted for inflation over four years: +$1,564.55

Tennessee

Q1 2019: $48,855 ($58,009.76)

Q1 2023: $60,126

Gross gains: +$11,271

Net gains: +$2,116.24

Georgia

Q1 2019: $48,610 ($57,718.85)

Q1 2023: $58,826

Gross gains: +$10,216

Net gains: +$1,107.15

Louisiana

Q1 2019: $47,369 ($56,245.31)

Q1 2023: $56,513

Gross gains: +$9,144

Net gains: +$267.69

Arkansas

Q1 2019: $44,043 ($52,296.06)

Q1 2023: $53,526

Gross gains: +$9,483

Net gains: +$1,229.94

Alabama

Q1 2019: $42,817 ($50,840.32)

Q1 2023: $52,309

Gross gains: +$9,492

Net gains: +$1,468.68

Mississippi

Q1 2019: $39,041 ($46,356.75)

Q1 2023: $47,737

Gross gains: +$8,696

Net gains: +$1,380.25

WJTV 12 News used the same time period for all states and regions; Q1 2019 to Q1 2023. An inflation calculator from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics determines inflation across the period.

Mississippi’s per capita personal income gains are less than the national average and the average for the Southern United States. Mississippi’s per capita personal income was the lowest in the United States in Q1 2019 and Q1 2023. The Monday press release mentioned the increase in per capita personal income, $8,696, but it did not mention Mississippi’s current per capita personal income, which is $47,737. Mississippi’s per capita personal income gains over four years are less than bordering states.

The time range WJTV 12 used to calculate inflation was March 2019 and March 2023, the end of the year’s first three-month financial quarter. Mississippi’s per capita income in 2019 was $39,041. Adjusting for inflation using the BLS’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation Calculator, which is $46,356.75 in March 2023 dollars. Mississippi’s gross gains in per capita personal income are $8,696. After adjusting for inflation, Mississippi’s net per capita personal income gains are $1,380.25.

Accounting for inflation, the context of other gains cited in the press release changes significantly. The press release cited “an over 22% pay raise for Mississippians.” That is based on the gross increase of per capita income over four years. Using the net increase for per capita income, that number drops to a less than 3% pay raise.

The stats in other areas of Mississippi’s economy show other noteworthy things. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate for May was 3.7%. Mississippi’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in May, down half a percentage point compared to May 2022’s 3.7% unemployment rate.

The May 3.2% unemployment rate is the lowest in state history.