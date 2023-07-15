JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Economic gains in Mississippi’s per capita personal income since 2019 are mostly erased due to inflation.
Governor Tate Reeves’ office recently touted numbers revealing a $8,696 increase in personal income. WJTV 12 News confirmed the governor’s claims using the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The numbers stem from financial data from Q1 2019 to Q1 2023.
However, a deeper look at the inflation and economic data of national, regional and Mississippi’s per capita data shows an additional perspective.
United States
- Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2019: $55,623 ($66,045.99 in 2023 dollars from Q1 2023)
- Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2023: $67,324
- Gross gains/losses over four years: +$11,701
- Net gains adjusted for inflation over four years: +$1,278.01
The South
- Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2019: $49,419 ($58,679.45 in 2023 dollars from Q1 2023)
- Per capita personal income Quarter 1 2023: $60,244
- Gross gains/losses over four years: +$10,825
- Net gains adjusted for inflation over four years: +$1,564.55
Tennessee
- Q1 2019: $48,855 ($58,009.76)
- Q1 2023: $60,126
- Gross gains: +$11,271
- Net gains: +$2,116.24
Georgia
- Q1 2019: $48,610 ($57,718.85)
- Q1 2023: $58,826
- Gross gains: +$10,216
- Net gains: +$1,107.15
Louisiana
- Q1 2019: $47,369 ($56,245.31)
- Q1 2023: $56,513
- Gross gains: +$9,144
- Net gains: +$267.69
Arkansas
- Q1 2019: $44,043 ($52,296.06)
- Q1 2023: $53,526
- Gross gains: +$9,483
- Net gains: +$1,229.94
Alabama
- Q1 2019: $42,817 ($50,840.32)
- Q1 2023: $52,309
- Gross gains: +$9,492
- Net gains: +$1,468.68
Mississippi
- Q1 2019: $39,041 ($46,356.75)
- Q1 2023: $47,737
- Gross gains: +$8,696
- Net gains: +$1,380.25
WJTV 12 News used the same time period for all states and regions; Q1 2019 to Q1 2023. An inflation calculator from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics determines inflation across the period.
Mississippi’s per capita personal income gains are less than the national average and the average for the Southern United States. Mississippi’s per capita personal income was the lowest in the United States in Q1 2019 and Q1 2023. The Monday press release mentioned the increase in per capita personal income, $8,696, but it did not mention Mississippi’s current per capita personal income, which is $47,737. Mississippi’s per capita personal income gains over four years are less than bordering states.
The time range WJTV 12 used to calculate inflation was March 2019 and March 2023, the end of the year’s first three-month financial quarter. Mississippi’s per capita income in 2019 was $39,041. Adjusting for inflation using the BLS’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation Calculator, which is $46,356.75 in March 2023 dollars. Mississippi’s gross gains in per capita personal income are $8,696. After adjusting for inflation, Mississippi’s net per capita personal income gains are $1,380.25.
Accounting for inflation, the context of other gains cited in the press release changes significantly. The press release cited “an over 22% pay raise for Mississippians.” That is based on the gross increase of per capita income over four years. Using the net increase for per capita income, that number drops to a less than 3% pay raise.
The stats in other areas of Mississippi’s economy show other noteworthy things. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate for May was 3.7%. Mississippi’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in May, down half a percentage point compared to May 2022’s 3.7% unemployment rate.
The May 3.2% unemployment rate is the lowest in state history.