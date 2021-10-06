GALLERY: 25th Cruisin’ the Coast hosts a wicked good time in October

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WGNO) — Billed as “America’s largest block party” the 25th Cruisin’ the Coast is certainly living up to its reputation along the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week.

Celebrating a quarter century of classic hot rods and a heaping helping of nostalgia, the iconic beach-side event annually draws car enthusiasts from more than 40 states and countries outside the U.S. border, like Canada and Germany.

More than 8,000 vehicles will be seen from Oct. 3-10 along the 30-mile stretch of scenic Highway 90 which runs along the coastal communities of Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

25th Cruisin’ the Coast (Photo: Jeff Kent | WGNO.com)

WGNO’s Jeff Kent, who built his very own ‘Mystery Machine’ as seen in the Scooby-Doo animated cartoon series, is attending the yearly car show and capturing all the spectacular vehicles on display, including his very own crime-sleuthing super van.