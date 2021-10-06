GALLERY: 25th Cruisin’ the Coast hosts a wicked good time in October

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WGNO) — Billed as “America’s largest block party” the 25th Cruisin’ the Coast is certainly living up to its reputation along the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week.
Celebrating a quarter century of classic hot rods and a heaping helping of nostalgia, the iconic beach-side event annually draws car enthusiasts from more than 40 states and countries outside the U.S. border, like Canada and Germany.
More than 8,000 vehicles will be seen from Oct. 3-10 along the 30-mile stretch of scenic Highway 90 which runs along the coastal communities of Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.
WGNO’s Jeff Kent, who built his very own ‘Mystery Machine’ as seen in the Scooby-Doo animated cartoon series, is attending the yearly car show and capturing all the spectacular vehicles on display, including his very own crime-sleuthing super van.