GAUTIER, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that special agents from his office arrested a customer service representative for the City of Gautier Utility Department.

According to White, Alicia Landaverde was charged with embezzlement and false statements.

Landaverde is accused of reversing late fees paid by customers then taking the reversed fee for herself. She was served an $8,514.06 demand letter at the time of her surrender.

“We will continue to investigate cases, from small thefts to the largest public fraud case in state history, to ensure taxpayer dollars are protected,” said White.

Landaverde faces 25 years and $6,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.