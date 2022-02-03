GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A George County man has been charged in connection to the death of his 80-year-old father.

Deputies responded to a call on February 2 for a possible death at a home on Quail Run Road in the Twin Creek community. When they arrived, deputies found Henry Cornelius Edwards, 80, dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators determined an altercation happened between Edwards and his son, Henry Kevin Edwards, 40. The son was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Henry Kevin Edwards is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility. He will remain in custody until his initial appearance before George County Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock.