GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a George County man died from an apparent explosive device.

George County deputies said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 about a unresponsive man in the yard of a home on Nicholson Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased 27-year-old man with significant wounds from an apparent explosive device. Deputies said they found paraphernalia associated with the making of homemade explosive devices in the surrounding area.

George County deputies, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating this case.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this or any other crime, contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.