GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lucedale woman has been accused of embezzling funds from a parent teacher organization (PTO).

George County deputies said they arrested Brittney Miller, 36, on Wednesday, May 3 for embezzlement.

Her arrest comes after an investigation into a complaint of embezzlement from the Agricola PTO. Deputies said they determined that Miller embezzled $42,460.45 from the fund.

After her initial court appearance before a George County Justice Court judge, Miller was given a $10,000 bond and has since been released from custody.

If convicted of Embezzlement, Miller faces up to a fine of $25,000 and/or 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).