A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A George County woman will spend 10 years in prison for burning a child and trying to smother the child.

The Sun Herald reported Ava Jean Keel, 34, pled guilty in George County Circuit Court last week to three counts of felonious child abuse. She was sentenced to 20 years on each county, with 10 years to serve.

The judge ordered the sentenced to run concurrently.

Keel was also fined $750 and ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, as well as court costs.

Authorities said Keel committed the crimes in Lucedale between August and September 2017 on a then 10-year-old boy.

In addition to the prison sentence, Keel was ordered to undergo a complete psychiatric evaluation while she is in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).