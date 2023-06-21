GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A building that is part of the George Regional Health Center was destroyed in a fire that lasted eight hours, according to a release from the George County Emergency Management Agency.

The George County Communications Center was called just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of smoke being visible from a building on Dewey Street in Lucedale. Lucedale Fire Department arrived at 10:08 p.m. and found the fire was coming from the attic. The George County Fire Department was called for mutual aid. The fire continued overnight and was not cleared until 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

The building was home to the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics, Hospice of Light and other departments. George Regional CEO Greg Havard said surgery center patients will be seen temporarily at 838 Mill Street on June 22 and orthopedic patients will be seen temporarily at the George Regional Hospital.

Multiple volunteer departments helped to put the fire out including:

Rocky Creek VFD

Basin VFD

Central VFD

Twin Creek VFD

Shipman VFD

Ward VFD

Movella VFD

Agricola VFD