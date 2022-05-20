CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – As summer approaches, along with Memorial Day weekend, the Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 28.

Geyser Falls leaders said they are eager to reopen for customers to help celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Todd Adams, communications specialist for Pearl River and Resort, said even though gas prices have increased over the past few months, they are expecting more of a turn out this year.

“We are most certainly excited, lot of excitement, yet so anxious, because you know there’s going to be a ton of people here. We’ve done it for 20 years,” said Adams.

Over the closing season, Geyser Falls has made renovations within their park. They have 13 water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and more attractions for customers. Geyser Falls also offers restaurants within the park.

Mississippi is expected to experience high temperatures this summer. Neighbors in Jackson said they’re ready to go to the park to cool off.

“I love Geyser Falls. Plus in this weather, me and my family already got our tickets,” said Barbara Jonell, who lives in Jackson.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the park will be running specials on admissions for friends and family of all ages to partake in. To see prices for Memorial Day weekend and other days, click here.