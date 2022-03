CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will host a job fair on Saturday, March 26.

Breezy News reported the open summer positions include ticket agents, food servers, hosts/cashiers, cooks and lifeguards. Applicants must be 15 or older and should be prepared for on-site interviews and possible same-day job offerings.

The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Beach Club at the park. Click here to learn more about the positions.