JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In observance of Work Zone Awareness Week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is encouraging everyone to participate in Go Orange Day on Wednesday, April 13.

The public is invited to wear orange on April 13 to show support for the men and women who work tirelessly to keep Mississippi’s roads safe.

Officials encourage participants to take a photo of themselves wearing orange to show commitment to work zone safety. Tag @MississippiDOT and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #NWZAW and #DriveLikeYouWorkHere.

In 2020, 774 fatal crashes in work zones occurred nationally, resulting in 857 total work zone fatalities. Five of those were in Mississippi.