JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Goodwill Industries of Mississippi is accepting donations for the more than 4 million Ukrainians who have fled their country.

Donations made through Goodwill’s Round-Up program usually go toward community-based training and educational programs. Through the end of May 2022, donations made through the Round-Up program will be dedicated to those who have fled from Ukraine. Customers can make any monetary donation at the check-out counter.

Donations will be forwarded to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a nonprofit on the ground in Ukraine. Mississippi Goodwill’s will also provide job training, job placement assistance and clothing and household gods to any Ukrainian refugee in Mississippi.