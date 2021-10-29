Gov. Reeves appoints Marlow Stewart to State Parole Board

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Marlow Stewart to serve on the State Parole Board beginning November 1, 2021.

Stewart will replace Nehemiah Flowers, who announced his retirement effective October 31, 2021.

Stewart began his public service career in 1993 as a case manager of Region 8 Mental Health Services. He became a jailer at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department where he worked until 1997, when he became a correctional field officer for the Department of Corrections.

From 2003 until 2018, Stewart served as the Associate Community Corrections Director for Region II, then was named Director until 2020.

“Marlow’s years of experience working within our state’s correctional system makes him an excellent candidate to fill the upcoming vacancy on the State Parole Board.” said Reeves.