Governor Bryant tells lawmakers "Let's go get this done"
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - State lawmakers begin the number crunching today to come up with a plan to pay for more than a $1-billion infrastructure package to fix roads and bridges.
Funding vehicles may include proposals for how to best use monies from a proposed state lottery, internet sales tax revenues, the BP oil settlement and a mish-mash of other revenue sources.
While the Governor's charge to leadership was to agree in principle before calling a session, members are headed into deliberations with no clear-cut plan, or at least not one the majority of members are aware of.
The goal is to come up with a way to pay for up to $200 million a year until the $1.1 billion mark is met.
Here are the remarks from this morning's press conference.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.