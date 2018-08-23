Governor Bryant tells lawmakers "Let's go get this done" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - State lawmakers begin the number crunching today to come up with a plan to pay for more than a $1-billion infrastructure package to fix roads and bridges.

Funding vehicles may include proposals for how to best use monies from a proposed state lottery, internet sales tax revenues, the BP oil settlement and a mish-mash of other revenue sources.

While the Governor's charge to leadership was to agree in principle before calling a session, members are headed into deliberations with no clear-cut plan, or at least not one the majority of members are aware of.

The goal is to come up with a way to pay for up to $200 million a year until the $1.1 billion mark is met.

