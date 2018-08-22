Governor Phil Bryant announces special session to start August 23rd Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After declaring a State of Emergency on the state's roads and bridges back in April, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant announced that a special legislative session will start on Thursday, August 23rd.

In a Twitter thread, Gov. Bryant says that he will be presenting the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act in the session, which will provide over $200 million dollars annually to help address the state's various infrastructure needs.

Gov. Bryant also says that the Act will use revenue generated by Internet sales tax, fees for electric and hybrid vehicle users, and a state lottery to help address the various roads and bridges requiring attention.

According to the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction, out of the state's 10,765 bridges, 5,373 are eligible for state aid, 960 are eligible for the Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program, and 437 of those bridges remain closed.

We will continue to update this story on air and online as the special session comes closer.