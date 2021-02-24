Governor proclaims March as Mississippi Wildfire Prevention Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) announced Gov. Tate Reeves proclaimed March as “Wildfire Prevention Month” in the state. According to MFC, March has one of the highest wildfire occurrence rates of the year due to the transition from winter to spring, dry vegetation and windy conditions.

During March 2020, the MFC responded to and suppressed 133 wildfires that burned approximately 3,500 acres. Wildfires damaged or destroyed three homes, commercial buildings and other structures.

“Nationally, nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused, which means nine out of 10 wildfires cold have been prevented,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “Wildfire Prevention Month allows us to highlight the responsibility of Mississippians to help protect forests, their homes and, ultimately, their lives by focusing on how to prevent wildfires.”

To help prevent wildfires, the MFC offers these tips:

Check local ordinances. Outdoor burning may be prohibited in your area.

Check for local or statewide burn bans.

Check the local weather forecast. Do not burn on dry, windy days.

Choose a safe burn site, away from flammable materials. The ground around your burn site should be surrounded by bare dirt or gravel.

Only burn untreated wood debris. Plastic, rubber tires or other manufactured materials may not be burned.

Always have a water source close by.

Never leave a fire unattended.

To report a wildfire, call 833-MFC-Fire. If you suspect someone of violating local burn bans or burning prohibited items, contact local law enforcement.