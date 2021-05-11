Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced a new expansion to Hankins Lumber in Grenada.

Hankins Lumber is adding new sawmill operations, Hankins Timbers, to their existing business enterprise. The project is a $12.5 million corporate investment and will create 43 jobs.

“Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing tens of thousands of Mississippians and contributing billions to the state’s economy each year. Forestry is the state’s second top commodity in this important industry, with nearly 20 million acres of forestland available to ensure companies like Hankins Timbers continue to provide job opportunities to the people of Grenada County and the entire state for years to come,” said Reeves.