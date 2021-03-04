Governor Reeves announces new judicial, D.A. appointments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made two new judicial appointments and a District Attorney Appointment.

Matt Sullivan was named the Circuit Court Judge for the 13th Circuit Court District. He’s served as the 13th Circuit Court District Attorney since 2016.

The governor also appointed Randi Mueller as the Circuit Court Judge for the 2nd District.

Chris Hennis was appointed as the new District Attorney for the 13th Circuit Court District. Hennis has been serving as the Assistant District Attorney for the 13th Circuit Court District, which was formerly held by Sullivan.

“I am very proud of these appointments I have made today. I have great faith they will continue to serve the people of Mississippi well,” said Reeves.