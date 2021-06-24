Governor Reeves announces staff updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced changes to his senior staff. The members have been assigned to serve in the selected positions:

Liz Welch will be temporarily assigned the administrative and management duties and responsibilities within the Office of the Governor that were previously assigned to Chief of Staff Brad White.

David Maron will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief legal Counsel. David joined Governor Reeves’ administration in 2020 as Chief Legal Counsel, bringing over 25 years of private practice in complex civil litigation.

Anne Hall Brashier will serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff of Policy and Legislative Affairs. Brashier leads the effort to execute and implement the Governor’s policy agenda and coordinates with legislators and agencies to ensure the priorities align.

Cory Custer, will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff of External Affairs. A former Trump Administration presidential appointee, he served as Assistant Commissioner, Office of Public Affairs, at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he provided executive leadership and direction to approximately 100 employees and oversaw the nation’s largest law enforcement agency’s internal and external communications.

“I am confident that each of these individuals have the credentials and passion to help continue implementing my pro-business, pro-jobs, pro-economic growth agenda,” said Reeves. “I have no doubt that we can and will continue to accomplish great things for Mississippians.”