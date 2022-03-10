JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service (Volunteer Mississippi) announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) Awards.

In celebration of National Volunteer week, the outstanding recipients will be honored at a private ceremony at The Ivy Venue on April 21, 2022.

The 2022 GIVE Awards Recipients are:

Margaret Arnold from Columbus – Recipient of The Marsha Meeks Kelly Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteer Service

Nominations were made by the general public and a group of industry peers serve as judges to review the submitted information and to determine the recipients.