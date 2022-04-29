JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Office of Governor Tate Reeves is encouraging college students with an interest in state government to apply for the Governor’s Office Internship Program.

The internships are designed to provide insight to college students, who want to learn more about the executive branch of state government. Students will experience and assist in the operations of the governor’s office and the legislative process.

The program also offers interns the opportunity to grain practical real-word experiences with the governor’s office.

The general days and hours for the internship will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. For more information, contact intern coordinator Mammie Maberry at 601-359-3150 or mammie.crowley@govreeves.ms.gov.