CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Grammy Museum Mississippi, located in Cleveland, has partnered with KultureCity to make all of its exhibits and programs sensory inclusive.

The Yazoo Herald reported KultureCity is a nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.

Staff at the museum were trained by medical professionals on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs.

The museum will have sensory bags available for guests, which include noise canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards.