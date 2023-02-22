HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced a Harrison County grand jury found no criminal conduct on behalf of an officer involved in a fatal shooting.

Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot in the head on October 6, 2022, outside a discount store. He died a few days later after he was taken off of life support.

Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting occurred after they responded to a 911 call about several minors waving guns at other motorists. Officers pulled the minors over in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said an officer engaged an armed suspect, since identified as McMillan, resulting in shots being fired.

McMillan’s family doesn’t believe he was armed, and their supporters called for the release of camera footage of the shooting.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

After the grand jury ruling on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the Attorney General’s Office said no further criminal action will be taken by the office in this matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.