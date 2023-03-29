OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A grand jury indicted a man for the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee.

Oxford police said they presented its case against 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., on March 27, 2023. After a day and a half of testimony, the grand jury indicted Herrington on the charge of capital murder.

Police are still searching for the body of Lee, who has been missing since July 8, 2022.

According to investigators, Herrington was served Wednesday morning by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on the indictment of capital murder. They said he is still under his previous bond set by a Third Circuit Judicial District Court.

Jimmie Lee, 20

Police stated that trial dates and proceedings will be set at a later date.

If anyone has any information on the case, they can contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.