JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi nonprofit organizations can apply for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) for fiscal year 2022.

The grant provides funding for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities for eligible nonprofits, like houses of worship, that are under a high risk of a terrorist attack.

The application period closes on Friday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. All grant proposals must be submitted electronically to the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (MOHS) via email at mohsgrants@dps.ms.gov. Click here for questions, technical assistance and more.