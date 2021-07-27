Grant to support nursing, healthcare students at 7 Mississippi colleges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced the foundation has been awarded a two-year, $654,500 grant from the Bower Foundation to support creating a healthcare workforce in the state.

The project, Graduating a Healthcare Workforce, will be implemented in its first year through an initial investment of $280,000 at seven colleges across Mississippi. The colleges include Alcorn State University, Coahoma Community College, Hinds Community College, Itawamba Community College, Jones County Junior College, Meridian Community College, and Pearl River Community College.

“The grant investments of the Bower Foundation seek to benefit health and health care in our state,” said Anne Travis, Bower Foundation CEO. “Supporting students to complete their degrees on time will help build the healthcare work force across our state, benefiting the economy and health outcomes.”

According to officials, the project aims to increase the graduation rates of nursing and health-related students, who will ultimately help bolster Mississippi’s hospitals, health facilities, and medical centers.

For more information, or to learn more visit www.womensfoundationms.org/grants.