GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was held in jail without bond following his arrest on Friday, September 9 for allegedly making online threats to commit a mass shooting in Greenville.

According to court documents and testimony, 28-year-old Jeremy Gordon, of Greenville, posted threats on Facebook claiming that he was going to recreate a recent shooting rampage by Memphis shooter Ezekiel Kelly in Greenville. He allegedly said the shooting would begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gordon has been charged by criminal complaint with Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce. He appeared on the federal charges for the first time on Monday, and a detention and preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Oxford.

Following the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders found that Gordon posed a danger to the community and ordered that he be held without bond pending trial.

If convicted, Gordon faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The FBI and Greenville Police Department are investigating the case.