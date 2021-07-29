Greenville Mid-Delta Airport to receive $12M in grant funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D- Miss.) announced on Thursday that the United States Department of Transportation approved the application submitted by the Greenville Mid-Delta Airport (GLH).

According to Thompson, the department will enter into a grant agreement with Greenville to provide up to $12,181,884 for the 48-month term from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025.

Greenville will use the grant to secure public charter service provided by Corporate Flight Management, Inc.

