GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Grenada County teenager has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to the death of her stepfather.

The Yazoo Herald reported Janilia Wright, 17, is being held at the Grenada County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators said the case started out as a missing person case in August 2023 when Cleoda Mayweather, 72, was reported missing. His body was later discovered in a ditch along Black Bayou Road in Glendora on September 26, 2023.

Authorities said Wright was arrested on Friday, October 27 in Batesville.

Investigators said a warrant was also issued for Corderrius Williams, 20, in connection to Mayweather’s death. While agents with the U.S. Marshals Service were attempting to serve the warrant on Williams in Laurel, they said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.