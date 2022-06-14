GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) will award a $5.3 million grant to the Grenada County Board of Supervisors to bolster the region’s technology sector by improving access to Grenada Technology Park North.

This EDA project will construct a four-lane access road into Grenada Technology Park North to accommodate existing business needs while helping attract new businesses to the park. The grant will be matched with $2.6 million in local funds and is expected to create 800 jobs, retain 1,100 jobs, and generate $60 million in private investment.

“I was glad to support Grenada’s application for this investment from the Economic Development Administration,” said Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “The start of this project represents a huge step forward for Grenada by increasing access to the technology park and promoting further development of the city.”

“I am pleased to support the work that Economic Development Administration is completing for Grenada,” said Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.). “The EDA project will help roadway access to attract new businesses to the park. The work that EDA is achieving is amazing and phenomenal. This investment will give the businesses the growth that is needed.”