GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Volunteers on Thursday planted several types of grasses along a stretch of Mississippi Gulf Coast beach to help restore habitat for newly hatched Least Tern chicks.

Audubon Delta, along with Harrison County Sand Beach Authority and Gulfport High School partnered to install several species of beach grasses into a globally recognized conservation zone in Gulfport in order to stabilize the beach, encourage dune formation and provide coverage for the endangered birds.

The area was destroyed after Hurricanes Ida and Zeta and several tropical storms over the last two years, officials said. The project was made possible by a Caring for Our Coasts grant issued by Citgo and Restore America’s Estuaries.