GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect involved in a burglary was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 on Highway 53 in Gulfport.

Harrison County deputies were responding to a call about a burglary in progress. Martin said the suspect involved in the burglary pointed a weapon towards the deputies, and the suspect was shot.

The suspect received fatal injuries. Martin said the deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries during this incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the incident. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.