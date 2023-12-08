BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police said a Gulfport man is suspected of embezzling more than $3 million.

On December 7, officers arrested Charles David Veal, 79, for felony embezzlement.

Police said the arrested stemmed from an investigation, which started after the American Shrimp Processing Association (ASPA) reported that Veal had transferred funds from their non-profit bank account to his own personal account.

WXXV reported Veal was the ASPA’s executive director and held that position full time since 2012. He was fired in July 2022.

Veal is suspected of stealing more than $3 million between 2016 and 2022.