GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and assaulted a woman.

The Sun Herald reported Elijah Dunomes, 32, was charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted rape.

Waveland police said Dunomes tried to force the woman into his car and threatened to rape and kill her. They said he left the scene after someone stopped on Tigris Street to help the victim.

According to authorities, the victim said Dunomes told her he was “the police” and was planning to sexually assault her.

Bay St. Louis police later arrested Dunomes after spotting his vehicle at Bay Fuel. He was booked into the Hancock County jail and is being held without bond.