GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday.

The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the newspaper that John’s cause of death is unknown at this time, and they are awaiting the toxicology results.

John was accused of stabbing his father, Thomas Anderson, on January 12, 2021. Thomas, who was a longtime employee of WLOX in Biloxi, died from his injuries a week later.

Authorities said John was out on bond and awaiting trial. Prosecutors said he previously served seven years in prison in Texas for shooting his wife.