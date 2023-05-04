CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man was arrested after a multi-county chase on Thursday, May 4.

Carroll County deputies said they received a call for assistance Thursday afternoon due to the chase. They said the suspect was wanted on several felony warrants.

According to investigators, the chase began in Lafayette County and passed through Panola, Yalobusha, Grenada and Montgomery counties before coming to an end in Carroll County. The chase ended in the Jefferson community.

Deputies said after a short foot chase, 25-year-old Jayshawn T. Stokes, of Gulfport, was arrested without incident.