Gulfport man convicted for firearms offense

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a federal jury convicted a Gulfport man for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Decorie Bates, 33, was arrested by Gulfport police on August 8, 2021, when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. He left the scene before police arrived, but the caller took pictures of Bates, who had a gun.

He was arrested nearby. Police said they found the gun in the pictures along Bates’ suspected route of travel. They said Bates admitted to buying the gun two weeks before the incident.

Bates had prior felony convictions for Aggravated Assault, Credit Card Fraud, and Burglary of a Dwelling. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.