GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Hancock County deputy was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, of Gulfport, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. Once he’s released from prison, he will have a lifetime of supervised release.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Flanagan was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 and a $10,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

According to court documents, Flanagan was identified in February 2022 in an investigation brought to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had received two CyberTip Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. These CyberTips were ultimately found to be related to Flanagan, who was assigned to work at the Diamondhead Police Department and resided in Gulfport.

Prosecutors said forensic examinations of a laptop and cellular telephones recovered during the investigation found multiple visual depictions of child sexual abuse material. In addition, the investigation recovered more than 40,000 lines of chats sent via a SnapChat App that corresponded to multiple visual depictions.

Flanagan pled guilty on April 20, 2023, to production of child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Cyber Crime Division, investigated this case.