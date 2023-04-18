GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police arrested a man and a woman in connection to the death of a five-year-old boy.

Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of 39th Avenue on April 14 in reference to a medical emergency involving the five-year-old boy. The child was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to officers, an investigation revealed that the boy suffered from blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said 29-year-old Denzel J. Blakely and 31-year-old Lachelle R. Washington were interviewed and both admitted culpability.

Blakely was charged with one count of capital murder, and Washington was charged with one count of child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm. They were both taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Denzel J. Blakely (Courtesy: Gulfport Police Dept.)

Lachelle R. Washington (Courtesy: Gulfport Police Dept.)

Police said Blakely is being held with no bond, and Washington’s bond was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.